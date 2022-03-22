Fifth wave: how we’ve learnt to live with Omicron

Not all countries are impacted equally by the BA.2 subvariant. That tells us a lot about what works and what doesn’t

Covid cases are on the rise in several European countries. Upticks are visible again in France, Italy and the UK. Infection rates in both Austria and Germany eclipse previous waves of the virus (based on cases per million). China is grappling with new highs in terms of case counts. The US may soon follow...