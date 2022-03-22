×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Fifth wave: how we’ve learnt to live with Omicron

Not all countries are impacted equally by the BA.2 subvariant. That tells us a lot about what works and what doesn’t

22 March 2022 - 21:50 By Therese Raphael and Sam Fazeli

Covid cases are on the rise in several European countries. Upticks are visible again in France, Italy and the UK. Infection rates in both Austria and Germany eclipse previous waves of the virus (based on cases per million). China is grappling with new highs in terms of case counts. The US may soon follow...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Germany’s Covid-19 outbreak hits record with curbs poised to expire World
  2. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | Why do I need two Covid-19 boosters after ... South Africa
  3. Omicron BA.2 sub-variant more infectious but no more severe — Africa CDC South Africa
  4. Covid-19 pandemic at a ‘turning point’: groundbreaking study News

Most read

  1. No nation clears WHO’s bar for air quality — and climate change is making it ... World
  2. Eye on the world — March 23 2022 World
  3. From safe houses to detention centres: Uganda state goons ‘act with impunity’ World
  4. Fifth wave: how we’ve learnt to live with Omicron World
  5. The brutal siege of Mariupol: sign of plan B for ‘exhausted’ Russia? World

Latest Videos

No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules
Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...