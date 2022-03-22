From safe houses to detention centres: Uganda state goons ‘act with impunity’
Human rights group reports state-sponsored arbitrary arrests, illegal detention and abuse of detainees in ‘safe houses’ intended to protect witnesses
22 March 2022 - 21:50
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni should close all unauthorised detention centres, Human Rights Watch said in a new report alleging state-sponsored abuses in the East African nation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.