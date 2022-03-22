×

World

It’s not the world order Putin wanted, but it’s something new alright

Europe is boosting its military capacity in response to Russia’s invasion, shifting the balance of power in the region

23 March 2022 - 20:22 By Marc Champion

Two days after President Vladimir Putin sent his armed forces into Ukraine, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti published an article that assumed imminent victory. It celebrated “a new era”, marked by the end of Western domination, the severing of bonds between the US and continental Europe and the return of Russia to its rightful “space and place” in the world...

