World

Tears as Taliban breaks promise to let girls go back to high school

It orders girls’ high schools to remain closed until a plan has been drawn up in accordance to Islamic law

23 March 2022 - 20:23 By Charlotte Greenfield

The Taliban on Wednesday backtracked on its announcement that high schools in Afghanistan would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen...

