×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

And the evil mastermind of global hacking is ... a teen who lives with his mom

The 16-year-old from Oxford leads the group that has held giant companies such as Microsoft and Samsung to ransom

24 March 2022 - 20:26 By William Turton and Jordan Robertson

Cybersecurity researchers investigating a string of hacks against technology companies, including Microsoft and Nvidia, have traced the attacks to a 16-year-old living at his mother’s house near Oxford, England. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TransUnion could be fined R10m if hacked personal records were not well ... News
  2. Cyberattack hits Toyota supplier Denso but no impact to operations news
  3. Financial firms brace for more cyber threats after trying 2021 Business Times
  4. New Chinese hacking tool found, spurring US warning to allies World

Most read

  1. It’s not 2014, Putin: failure to read the room in Mariupol explains Russia’s ... World
  2. The father of Russia’s oligarchs does a runner and he won’t be the last to go World
  3. And the evil mastermind of global hacking is ... a teen who lives with his mom World
  4. Zoom and doom: Zelensky’s ‘global tour’ is Ukraine’s most powerful weapon World
  5. Eye on the world — March 25 2022 World

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Taxi strike shuts down CT highway, passengers jump out of bus windows to flee ...