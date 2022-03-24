The father of Russia’s oligarchs does a runner and he won’t be the last to go
Anatoly Chubais is Russia’s highest-level defector so far. While no longer in Putin’s inner circle, his departure still matters
24 March 2022 - 20:27
It’s a defection already being brushed off by the Kremlin as a “personal” issue. Of course. The truth is that as Moscow gets bogged down in a Ukrainian war far more costly than imagined, the abrupt departure of a crucial figure of the post-Soviet years — a man who helped push Vladimir Putin into power by giving him his first Kremlin job — will sting. ..
