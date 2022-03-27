Zambia all aflutter as it sets about outing extractives to wave in fintech
The country, which relies heavily on copper, is becoming a hotbed for fintech and e-commerce start-ups
27 March 2022 - 17:17
Zambia may be better known for mining copper than crypto, but a group of young entrepreneurs is looking to reinvent the country as an African technology hub, with support from ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin...
