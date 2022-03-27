×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Zambia all aflutter as it sets about outing extractives to wave in fintech

The country, which relies heavily on copper, is becoming a hotbed for fintech and e-commerce start-ups

27 March 2022 - 17:17 By Matthew Hill

Zambia may be better known for mining copper than crypto, but a group of young entrepreneurs is looking to reinvent the country as an African technology hub, with support from ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. MTN steps up fibre drive in Africa Business
  2. Zambia explores digital currency, but warns against crypto Africa
  3. Ramaphosa holds bilateral talks with Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema Africa

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — March 28 2022 World
  2. Will Elon unMusk a social media platform that champions free speech? World
  3. Zambia all aflutter as it sets about outing extractives to wave in fintech World
  4. Power to setsuden: Japan sheds light on how unity can halt an energy crisis World
  5. China isn’t helping Russia bust Western sanctions, all evidence shows World

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe