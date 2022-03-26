×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Bitter pill: Kyiv drugmaker soldiers on amid the falling bombs

Darnitsa operates around the clock to supply country with medicines and has now signed a deal for Pfizer Covid pill

28 March 2022 - 20:05 By James Paton

As the war in Ukraine rages around them, employees at Kyiv-based Darnitsa, the country’s largest drugmaker, are working around the clock to produce antibiotics, painkillers, heart medications and other critical products their fellow citizens desperately need. Now they’re taking on an additional challenge: making their own version of Pfizer’s promising Covid-19 pill...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. A pill struggle: it’ll be over a year before poorer nations get Covid drug World
  2. Covid drug molnupiravir gets interim approval as regulator continues testing News
  3. Africa CDC talking to Pfizer about importing Covid-19 treatment pill Africa
  4. Loss of parents ‘will haunt thousands of Covid orphans forever’ News

Most read

  1. Bitter pill: Kyiv drugmaker soldiers on amid the falling bombs World
  2. Russian tankers are creeping in the dark to evade sanctions World
  3. Market space: Soyuz’s loss is SpaceX’s gain as world spurns Russian rocket World
  4. Forget yesteryear’s predictions, a nuclear attack is a clear and present danger World
  5. Eye on the world — March 29 2022 World

Latest Videos

Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...
Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg