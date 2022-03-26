Bitter pill: Kyiv drugmaker soldiers on amid the falling bombs

Darnitsa operates around the clock to supply country with medicines and has now signed a deal for Pfizer Covid pill

As the war in Ukraine rages around them, employees at Kyiv-based Darnitsa, the country’s largest drugmaker, are working around the clock to produce antibiotics, painkillers, heart medications and other critical products their fellow citizens desperately need. Now they’re taking on an additional challenge: making their own version of Pfizer’s promising Covid-19 pill...