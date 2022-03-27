Forget yesteryear’s predictions, a nuclear attack is a clear and present danger
In the face of a faltering campaign, Putin might well justify using weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine
28 March 2022 - 20:04
Might Russian President Vladimir Putin drop The Bomb? Unleash a nuclear weapon in Ukraine? It is conceivable. Yet five years ago it would have seemed fantastic that such a question could be posed about any national leader in the world...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.