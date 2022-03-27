×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Forget yesteryear’s predictions, a nuclear attack is a clear and present danger

In the face of a faltering campaign, Putin might well justify using weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine

28 March 2022 - 20:04 By Max Hastings

Might Russian President Vladimir Putin drop The Bomb? Unleash a nuclear weapon in Ukraine? It is conceivable. Yet five years ago it would have seemed fantastic that such a question could be posed about any national leader in the world...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. UKRAINE WRAP | Ukraine says Russia's war kills 136 children so far World
  2. Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom World
  3. Zoom and doom: Zelensky’s ‘global tour’ is Ukraine’s most powerful weapon World
  4. TONY LEON | What is behind SA's misguided loyalty to Russia? Opinion & Analysis
  5. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a more unpredictable ... Opinion

Most read

  1. Bitter pill: Kyiv drugmaker soldiers on amid the falling bombs World
  2. Russian tankers are creeping in the dark to evade sanctions World
  3. Market space: Soyuz’s loss is SpaceX’s gain as world spurns Russian rocket World
  4. Forget yesteryear’s predictions, a nuclear attack is a clear and present danger World
  5. Eye on the world — March 29 2022 World

Latest Videos

Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...
Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg