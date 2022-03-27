Russian tankers are creeping in the dark to evade sanctions
Since ramping up of commercial restrictions, more and more ships have been switching off their location transmitters
28 March 2022 - 20:04
Russian tankers carrying chemicals and oil products are increasingly concealing their movements, a phenomenon that some maritime experts warn could signal attempts to evade unprecedented sanctions prompted by the invasion of Ukraine...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.