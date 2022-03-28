Vendors battle to dish out the bacon as food prices soar, changing the way we eat

Covid-19, labour shortages, climate change and Ukraine war cause deficits that are being mitigated by scaling back

In India, roadside restaurateurs are halving their palm oil use and moving into steamed snacks. Bakers in Ivory Coast want to cut the size of their standard baguette. Sandwiches from US fast-food stalls are headed for fewer slices of bacon, pizzas for a more parsimonious sprinkle of pepperoni. ..