Vendors battle to dish out the bacon as food prices soar, changing the way we eat
Covid-19, labour shortages, climate change and Ukraine war cause deficits that are being mitigated by scaling back
29 March 2022 - 20:29
In India, roadside restaurateurs are halving their palm oil use and moving into steamed snacks. Bakers in Ivory Coast want to cut the size of their standard baguette. Sandwiches from US fast-food stalls are headed for fewer slices of bacon, pizzas for a more parsimonious sprinkle of pepperoni. ..
