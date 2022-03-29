×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

If Putin uses chemical weapons, they’ll be more toxic for him than Ukraine

Although most experts agree it’s unlikely he’ll go so far, if he does the consequence for Russia will be dire

30 March 2022 - 18:41 By Marc Champion

In recent days, Ukrainian TV stations have been broadcasting messages explaining what to do in the event of a chemical weapons attack, a horrific prospect in an already gruesome war, but one that may also be unlikely...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Forget yesteryear’s predictions, a nuclear attack is a clear and present danger World
  2. China isn’t helping Russia bust Western sanctions, all evidence shows World
  3. Power to setsuden: Japan sheds light on how unity can halt an energy crisis World
  4. The father of Russia’s oligarchs does a runner and he won’t be the last to go World
  5. It’s not 2014, Putin: failure to read the room in Mariupol explains Russia’s ... World
  6. It’s not the world order Putin wanted, but it’s something new alright World

Most read

  1. If Putin uses chemical weapons, they’ll be more toxic for him than Ukraine World
  2. Madagascans are dune it for themselves to fight climate change World
  3. Eye on the world — March 31 2022 World
  4. ‘The hardest thing is to bury young men’: Lviv’s grave labour of love World
  5. LGBTQ+: the fourth-largest economy, yet its rights are being stonewalled World

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot