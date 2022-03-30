Madagascans are dune it for themselves to fight climate change
Helped by the UN, locals in the south have stabilised hectares of dunes with plants that are now providing income
30 March 2022 - 18:41
Fields, homes, wells and tombs were gradually being buried under shifting sand dunes on this windswept stretch of Madagascar’s southern coastline until the local community fought back, armed only with plants and elbow grease...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.