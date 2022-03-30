‘The hardest thing is to bury young men’: Lviv’s grave labour of love
As more and more Ukrainians die, staff at the Lychakiv cemetery are trading their tools for spades
30 March 2022 - 18:40
On a warm March day that has all the signs of early spring in the northern hemisphere, three burly men lift their shovels from a truck and begin covering a row of fresh graves with sand...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.