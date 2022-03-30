×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

‘The hardest thing is to bury young men’: Lviv’s grave labour of love

As more and more Ukrainians die, staff at the Lychakiv cemetery are trading their tools for spades

30 March 2022 - 18:40 By Mari Saito

On a warm March day that has all the signs of early spring in the northern hemisphere, three burly men lift their shovels from a truck and begin covering a row of fresh graves with sand...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia says it will reduce military activity near Ukraine ... World
  2. Biden to broach Russia's war in Ukraine with Singapore PM World
  3. Urgent proposal to help SA medical students whose studies abroad were torpedoed ... South Africa
  4. Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks loom World

Most read

  1. If Putin uses chemical weapons, they’ll be more toxic for him than Ukraine World
  2. Madagascans are dune it for themselves to fight climate change World
  3. Eye on the world — March 31 2022 World
  4. ‘The hardest thing is to bury young men’: Lviv’s grave labour of love World
  5. LGBTQ+: the fourth-largest economy, yet its rights are being stonewalled World

Latest Videos

'I've seen better cabinets at Bradlows': John Steenhuisen protests outside ...
Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot