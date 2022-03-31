Boris is back! But that doesn’t mean Partygate PM is off the hook

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed the debate in British politics, postponing Boris Johnson’s reckoning

You know Boris Johnson is back in the saddle when the one-liners come thick and fast. A little more than a month ago, it would have been impossible to imagine the UK prime minister, then hanging onto his job by his fingernails, yucking it up with Tory MPs over a lavish dinner in central London. ..