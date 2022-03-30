Welcoming Russia’s foreign minister is exactly what India should be doing
Risks aside, the open line of communication between the countries could help end the war in Ukraine
31 March 2022 - 20:21
The diplomatic courting of New Delhi these past two weeks has been intense. India was one of only a handful of countries to abstain from a US-sponsored resolution in the UN Security Council condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now it is under intense pressure to shift its stance...
