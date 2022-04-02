×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Nostrovia! Vodka made from captured carbon, but it’s an expensive tipple

Climate-conscious shoppers can now buy hand sanitiser, perfume and other products made from waste CO₂

03 April 2022 - 17:29 By Sylvia Klimaki and Ryan Hesketh

Vodka. Jet fuel. Hand sanitiser. Perfume. A growing number of companies are turning carbon dioxide captured from the air or factory smokestacks into everyday products so the greenhouse gas doesn’t escape into the atmosphere and heat the planet — or at least gets recycled a few times before it does...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Coal still at heart of China energy strategy after parliamentary gathering World
  2. Europe hopes home-brewed gas can help meet growing power needs World
  3. The heat is on: it’s getting unbearably hot and unlivable in Kuwait World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — April 4 2022 World
  2. EU is paying a high price for weaning itself from Russian gas World
  3. Why were there fewer fender-benders but more road deaths during lockdown? World
  4. Nostrovia! Vodka made from captured carbon, but it’s an expensive tipple World
  5. Catch-22: Taliban bans poppy cultivation, putting lives at risk World

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Lloyiso Gijana talks about writing his latest single 'Speak'
Chaos, interruption and delays: DA Motion of no confidence fails