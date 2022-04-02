Nostrovia! Vodka made from captured carbon, but it’s an expensive tipple

Climate-conscious shoppers can now buy hand sanitiser, perfume and other products made from waste CO₂

Vodka. Jet fuel. Hand sanitiser. Perfume. A growing number of companies are turning carbon dioxide captured from the air or factory smokestacks into everyday products so the greenhouse gas doesn’t escape into the atmosphere and heat the planet — or at least gets recycled a few times before it does...