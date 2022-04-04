×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Just when we thought we were winning, Covid spits out new mutations

The good news, however, is that the number of infections from them is small and many variations have gone nowhere

04 April 2022 - 20:07 By Linda Lew and Michelle Fay Cortez

The disclosure of new Covid-19 variants emerging in China and the rise of a potentially more transmissible strain in the UK have recast the spotlight on the ongoing risk of the virus, even as health experts say there’s no reason to panic. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Gauteng health department reveals only 37% of eligible residents are fully ... South Africa
  2. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | How has the Covid-19 pandemic affected ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19 cases in Asia surpass 100 million World
  4. Here are the proposed rules to replace the national state of disaster South Africa

Most read

  1. Who’s laughing now? Prank tweet lands airline staff in hot water World
  2. Pro-Russia conscripts dragged to front line with no training, no supplies World
  3. New EU sanctions on Russia the only way forward after the horrors of Bucha World
  4. Just when we thought we were winning, Covid spits out new mutations World
  5. Eye on the world — April 5 2022 World

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return