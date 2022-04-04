New EU sanctions on Russia the only way forward after the horrors of Bucha
War crimes are now part of the conversation as EU says it will work ‘as a matter of urgency’ on new penalties
04 April 2022 - 20:07
The EU said that work is under way on additional sanctions to penalise Russia for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine, condemning “in the strongest possible terms” alleged atrocities committed against civilians...
