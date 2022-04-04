Is Japan even real? There’s scarcely a tourist from there to confirm
South Korea is letting in vaxxed travellers and even Fortress New Zealand is set to reopen. What’s holding back Japan?
05 April 2022 - 20:09
Oscar Wilde once said “the whole of Japan is a pure invention”. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.