×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Passive or aggressive? What will it be for Twitter from the Musk ‘thunder cloud’

The Tesla CEO filed a passive profile for his 9.2% Twitter stake, but will it be enough for the ‘attention-seeker’?

05 April 2022 - 20:09 By Dana Hull

When Elon Musk disclosed his stake in Twitter, he had a choice...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Musk loves Twitter so much he bought stock in it ... and got $1bn richer News
  2. Tesla delivers record 310,048 cars in ‘difficult’ quarter news
  3. Tesla dodges nickel crisis with secret deal to get supplies news
  4. Tesla poised for $85bn gain in value on stock-split signal news

Most read

  1. Is Japan even real? There’s scarcely a tourist from there to confirm World
  2. Passive or aggressive? What will it be for Twitter from the Musk ‘thunder cloud’ World
  3. Pictures don’t lie: satellite images prove Russia carried out Bucha ‘massacre’ World
  4. After years of debunking Putin’s lies, Ukraine’s infowarriors come prepared World
  5. Eye on the world — April 6 2022 World

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...