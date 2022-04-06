Sheeren madness: Ed slams copyright cowboys after ‘Shape of You’ victory
Singer-songwriter wins case after being accused of passing other artists’ work off as his own
06 April 2022 - 20:14
British singer Ed Sheeran said baseless copyright claims are damaging the music industry after he won a case in the London high court on Wednesday regarding whether a refrain in his 2017 mega hit Shape Of You had been lifted from another artist...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.