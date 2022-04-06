×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Sheeren madness: Ed slams copyright cowboys after ‘Shape of You’ victory

Singer-songwriter wins case after being accused of passing other artists’ work off as his own

06 April 2022 - 20:14 By Michael Holden

British singer Ed Sheeran said baseless copyright claims are damaging the music industry after he won a case in the London high court on Wednesday regarding whether a refrain in his 2017 mega hit Shape Of You had been lifted from another artist...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Music loses one of its ‘brightest stars’ Lifestyle
  2. Adele and Ed Sheeran score top nods for 'gender-neutral' Brit Awards Lifestyle
  3. Gallo teams up with Sony to 'take the best of African music to the world' Lifestyle
  4. Want to dance your socks off? Then give this playlist a whirl Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Water, water everywhere in Africa ... but it’s too costly to reach World
  2. Sheeren madness: Ed slams copyright cowboys after ‘Shape of You’ victory World
  3. War rains on resorts’ parade as Russians desert their favourite spots World
  4. The Twitter hits the fan as Musk reveals he’ll be an active investor World
  5. Eye on the world — April 7 2022 World

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space