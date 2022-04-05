×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

The Twitter hits the fan as Musk reveals he’ll be an active investor

Tesla CEO takes a seat on the social media platform’s board and is already brimming with ideas for changes

06 April 2022 - 20:13 By Jillian Ward

Elon Musk has refiled the disclosure of his stake in Twitter to classify himself as an active investor, making the change after taking a seat on the social media company’s board...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Passive or aggressive? What will it be for Twitter from the Musk ‘thunder cloud’ World
  2. Musk loves Twitter so much he bought stock in it ... and got $1bn richer News
  3. Tesla dodges nickel crisis with secret deal to get supplies news
  4. Will Elon unMusk a social media platform that champions free speech? World

Most read

  1. Water, water everywhere in Africa ... but it’s too costly to reach World
  2. Sheeren madness: Ed slams copyright cowboys after ‘Shape of You’ victory World
  3. War rains on resorts’ parade as Russians desert their favourite spots World
  4. The Twitter hits the fan as Musk reveals he’ll be an active investor World
  5. Eye on the world — April 7 2022 World

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space