War rains on resorts’ parade as Russians desert their favourite spots

From Thailand to the Maldives to Cuba, Covid-19 and the Ukraine war serve tourist destinations a double whammy

Nha Trang, a beach-blessed resort town in Vietnam, is often dubbed by travel blogs as “Little Russia” — a tribute to high-spending Russians who used to splurge on vodka and borscht while staying in premium properties overlooking the warm sea. A few weeks ago, staff at the picturesque MerPerle Hon Tam Resort were in full swing, preparing to welcome more Russians in March after receiving virtually no foreign travellers for the past two years because of pandemic restrictions...