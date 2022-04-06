Water, water everywhere in Africa ... but it’s too costly to reach
Drilling for groundwater costs hundreds of thousands or rand, leaving these villagers with a dwindling, unsafe supply
06 April 2022 - 20:14
When the water well began to run low in a remote village in northern Senegal in 2010, the government drilled another one, fit with a shiny metal hand pump and a sign commemorating the investment. Today, it barely emits a trickle, residents say...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.