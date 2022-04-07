‘Nothing to go back to’: Ukrainian moms trek past mines and corpses to start new life

They risked their lives and came out of hiding in wrecked Mariupol, and made an eight-day journey to the Czech Republic

Alisa Artiukh and Yuliia Boiko sheltered underground for two weeks in the decimated, besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol before braving the fighting to flee on foot when both food and hope for their young children’s future ran out...