Uber’s one-stop travel shop takes flight in the UK
To become a travel super app, the company has launched a pilot project to offer plane, train and bus services
07 April 2022 - 20:35
Uber’s customers will soon be able to book long-distance travel on planes, trains and buses, reflecting the company’s ambitions to become a travel “super app”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.