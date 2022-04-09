×

World

Does counting calories help curb obesity? Fat chance, say many experts

The UK hopes to fight a diabetes epidemic with a food labelling law, but many are sceptical that it will do any good

10 April 2022 - 18:21 By Therese Raphael

After he emerged from his Covid-19 hospital stay in 2020, Boris Johnson announced his determination to tackle obesity in Britain. There was no doubting the urgency: Britain has the third highest levels of obesity in Europe, with about three quarters of adults  overweight or obese...

