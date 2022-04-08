×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

He may have unleashed a share price rise, but will Musk be good for Twitter?

Shares have jumped more than 17%, but some think the publicity surrounding him will not be good for the business

10 April 2022 - 18:20 By Maxwell Adler and Mark Bergen

In Silicon Valley, where board seats at public companies rarely trade hands, Twitter is the unruly exception. The social network has rotated through waves of directors in recent years as it dealt with slowing growth, executive turnover, contentious activist investors and never-ending political strife...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. POLL | Should Twitter make an edit button available? World
  2. Musk promises 'dedicated robotaxi' with futuristic look from Tesla news
  3. The Twitter hits the fan as Musk reveals he’ll be an active investor World
  4. Passive or aggressive? What will it be for Twitter from the Musk ‘thunder cloud’ World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — April 11 2022 World
  2. Syrian war crime precedent may come back to haunt Ukraine conflict World
  3. Too little, too late? Nato arms all very well, but Ukraine still needs Soviet ... World
  4. Does counting calories help curb obesity? Fat chance, say many experts World
  5. He may have unleashed a share price rise, but will Musk be good for Twitter? World

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...