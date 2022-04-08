He may have unleashed a share price rise, but will Musk be good for Twitter?

Shares have jumped more than 17%, but some think the publicity surrounding him will not be good for the business

In Silicon Valley, where board seats at public companies rarely trade hands, Twitter is the unruly exception. The social network has rotated through waves of directors in recent years as it dealt with slowing growth, executive turnover, contentious activist investors and never-ending political strife...