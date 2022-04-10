Syrian war crime precedent may come back to haunt Ukraine conflict

Man whose family died in Syrian gas attack five years ago, and is still waiting for justice, says impunity fuels war crimes

Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their town in Syria in 2017, in an attack a UN-backed inquiry concluded was launched by the Syrian state...