Brutal ‘theatrics’ expected from Russia’s new Ukraine commander
General Alexander Dvornikov has a resume that includes brutality against civilians in other theatres, say experts
11 April 2022 - 20:10
Russia has appointed a new commander for its operations in Ukraine as it refocuses its war effort in the east, having failed to secure territory around the capital, Kyiv...
