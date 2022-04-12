×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Covid layoffs leave airports in ‘perfect storm’ of long queues and delays

The hold-up is worsened because passengers have forgotten what they need to do when they fly, says Qantas CEO

12 April 2022 - 19:51 By Angus Whitley

Understaffed airports and airlines from Australia to Europe are struggling to cope with a fresh rush of travellers, with long queues and flight disruptions expected to persist as the busy Easter weekend approaches. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. War rains on resorts’ parade as Russians desert their favourite spots World
  2. Is Japan even real? There’s scarcely a tourist from there to confirm World
  3. Once safety is assured, save the aviation industry Opinion & Analysis
  4. Fortress New Zealand’s defences crumble as Omicron runs riot World
  5. Summer looks chilly for Southern Europe as tourists’ needs change World

Most read

  1. Covid layoffs leave airports in ‘perfect storm’ of long queues and delays World
  2. Shroom for improvement: magic mushrooms work better than anti-depressants World
  3. She protested on live Russian TV. Now the Welt is her oyster World
  4. Disneys give cash for LGBTQ rights – and it’s not Mickey Mouse money World
  5. Eye on the world — April 13 2022 World

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours