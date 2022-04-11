Disneys give cash for LGBTQ rights – and it’s not Mickey Mouse money
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has sparked widespread reaction, spurring Disney family to support awareness
12 April 2022 - 19:50
The family of Charlee Corra Disney, a great-grandchild of Walt Disney co-founder Roy O Disney, is donating up to $500,000 (R7.3m) to the Human Rights Campaign as a show of support to transgender and other LGBTQ+ people. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.