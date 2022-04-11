Disneys give cash for LGBTQ rights – and it’s not Mickey Mouse money

Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill has sparked widespread reaction, spurring Disney family to support awareness

The family of Charlee Corra Disney, a great-grandchild of Walt Disney co-founder Roy O Disney, is donating up to $500,000 (R7.3m) to the Human Rights Campaign as a show of support to transgender and other LGBTQ+ people. ..