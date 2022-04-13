×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Battle for Donbas will define course of war in Ukraine, say analysts

They expect significant losses in both camps in a Russian assault that could start this week and last for months

13 April 2022 - 20:35 By Reuters

Russia is beefing up its forces for a new assault on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, setting the stage for a protracted battle that is certain to inflict heavy losses on both sides as the Russians try to encircle Ukraine’s fighters, analysts say...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. UKRAINE UPDATES | Russia to expel senior Czech diplomat in retaliatory move World
  2. UKRAINE WRAP | Russia has enough funds to service its debt, finance ministry ... World
  3. UKRAINE WRAP | Russia says it destroyed S-300 missile systems given to Ukraine ... World
  4. Biden says Russia committing genocide in Ukraine World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — April 14 2022 World
  2. Russia was committing atrocities in Ukraine even before the war World
  3. Thanks to Putin, Boris pulls off his escape-artist act yet again World
  4. Crusaders’ altar discovered at site of Jesus’s crucifixion and burial World
  5. Battle for Donbas will define course of war in Ukraine, say analysts World

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...