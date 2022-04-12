×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Russia was committing atrocities in Ukraine even before the war

Human rights declined in 2021, with Russia joining Saudi Arabia, Mexico, China and Afghanistan as the worst offenders

13 April 2022 - 20:36 By David Wainer

An annual human rights report by the US state department contends that authoritarianism around the world is threatening human rights and democracy, most strikingly as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. UN suspends Russia from human rights body — Moscow then quits World
  2. What about the devil on our doorstep? The bloody conflict raging in Moz Insight
  3. China says it's not deliberately circumventing sanctions on Russia World
  4. Zimbabwean women 'trapped, underpaid and beaten' in abusive working conditions ... Africa
  5. From safe houses to detention centres: Uganda state goons ‘act with impunity’ World
  6. Human Rights Day: Much to celebrate, much to bemoan Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — April 14 2022 World
  2. Russia was committing atrocities in Ukraine even before the war World
  3. Thanks to Putin, Boris pulls off his escape-artist act yet again World
  4. Crusaders’ altar discovered at site of Jesus’s crucifixion and burial World
  5. Battle for Donbas will define course of war in Ukraine, say analysts World

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...