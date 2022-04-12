Russia was committing atrocities in Ukraine even before the war
Human rights declined in 2021, with Russia joining Saudi Arabia, Mexico, China and Afghanistan as the worst offenders
13 April 2022 - 20:36
An annual human rights report by the US state department contends that authoritarianism around the world is threatening human rights and democracy, most strikingly as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.