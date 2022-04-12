Thanks to Putin, Boris pulls off his escape-artist act yet again
Police find the UK PM and Rishi Sunak broke pandemic rules with lockdown gathering but focus has shifted to war
13 April 2022 - 20:36
Boris Johnson is known for riding out scandals that would sink most British politicians. It appears to be happening again...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.