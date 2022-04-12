×

World

Thanks to Putin, Boris pulls off his escape-artist act yet again

Police find the UK PM and Rishi Sunak broke pandemic rules with lockdown gathering but focus has shifted to war

13 April 2022 - 20:36 By Joe Mayes

Boris Johnson is known for riding out scandals that would sink most British politicians. It appears to be happening again...

