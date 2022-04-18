×

World

Don’t be fooled by the clowning. Musk is the world’s best manager

The Tesla CEO’s track record proves he’s a pre-eminent builder of businesses and maximiser of shareholder value

18 April 2022 - 21:55 By Matthew A. Winkler

For all the histrionics, from the 2018 tweet “considering taking Tesla private” for which he incurred a $20m (R293m) fine from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, to smoking weed during a podcast and his latest foray offering to buy Twitter for about $43bn (R629bn), Elon Musk is a pretty good business manager. In fact, the CEO of the world’s most valuable automaker has no equal...

