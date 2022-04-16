Here’s how the beverage industry can cure its climate hangover

One firm demonstrates the transition to circular packaging technology to address the impact of overpackaging

Decades of marketing and overpackaging products means there’s plenty of low-hanging fruit in the effort to make the beverage industry greener. And while many of the efforts to reduce waste have concentrated on recycling the billions of plastic containers, aluminium cans and glass bottles the industry uses each year, one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to cut emissions, energy and consumption of raw materials is to rethink the way drinks are packaged and transported...