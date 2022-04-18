×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Shanghaied: strict lockdown has tittle-tattling neighbours on tenterhooks

Covid-shaming pits neighbour against neighbour in locked-down Shanghai

18 April 2022 - 21:54 By David Stanway, Josh Horwitz, Andrew Galbraith, Engen Tham and the Shanghai newsroom

The tensions of lockdown have exposed divisions among Shanghai residents, pitting young against old, locals against outsiders and, above all, Covid-negative against Covid-positive people...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lockdown news
  2. More Chinese cities impose Covid-19 curbs as Shanghai cases rise World
  3. China's Xi says sticking to tough Covid-19 curbs will bring victory World
  4. Shanghai to ease lockdown in some areas despite record Covid-19 infections World

Most read

  1. Don’t be fooled by the clowning. Musk is the world’s best manager World
  2. Here’s how the beverage industry can cure its climate hangover World
  3. Kremlin propaganda gets zero from Russian teacher, authorities give him hell World
  4. Shanghaied: strict lockdown has tittle-tattling neighbours on tenterhooks World
  5. Eye on the world — April 19 2022 World

Latest Videos

Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground