World

Jesus bids us shine: nun so sick of blackouts, she builds her own power plant

Sister Alphonsine Ciza’s hydropower facility brings light to a convent, church, clinic and schools in DRC

20 April 2022 - 20:27 By Djaffar Al Katanty

Sister Alphonsine Ciza spends most of her day in gum boots, white veil tucked under a builder’s hat, manning the micro hydroelectric plant she built to overcome daily electricity cuts in her town of Miti in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo...

