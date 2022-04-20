Jesus bids us shine: nun so sick of blackouts, she builds her own power plant
Sister Alphonsine Ciza’s hydropower facility brings light to a convent, church, clinic and schools in DRC
20 April 2022 - 20:27
Sister Alphonsine Ciza spends most of her day in gum boots, white veil tucked under a builder’s hat, manning the micro hydroelectric plant she built to overcome daily electricity cuts in her town of Miti in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.