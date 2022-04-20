Jesus bids us shine: nun so sick of blackouts, she builds her own power plant

Sister Alphonsine Ciza’s hydropower facility brings light to a convent, church, clinic and schools in DRC

Sister Alphonsine Ciza spends most of her day in gum boots, white veil tucked under a builder’s hat, manning the micro hydroelectric plant she built to overcome daily electricity cuts in her town of Miti in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo...