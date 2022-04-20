Resistance to gas in SA steers Karpowership towards global expansion
It already operates in countries such as Cuba and Ghana and is poised to get going in Ivory Coast, Brazil and beyond
20 April 2022 - 20:27
Karpowership, the world’s biggest supplier of floating gas-fired power plants, is expanding its generation capacity by 50% to tap global demand even as it struggles to get projects going in SA, potentially its biggest market. ..
