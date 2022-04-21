×

World

Power to the people: village points to a future without Eskom-style giants

Village-level solar power energises Malawian community, and in the process provides a model for rural Africa

21 April 2022 - 19:43 By Eldson Chagara

A solar mini-grid in rural Malawi is powering maize mills and, a sunflower oil facility and will help a welder in a nearby village expand his business, showing that centralised grid systems are not Africa’s only route towards low-carbon power...

