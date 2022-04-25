Coal day in hell: Russia’s war is boosting world’s addiction to dirty fuel
Back in vogue: the first phase of the global energy crunch was driven by the natural gas shortage, now the coal crisis
25 April 2022 - 19:49
In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In SA, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what is typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope towards Europe. Coal burning in the US is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones...
