Coal day in hell: Russia’s war is boosting world’s addiction to dirty fuel

Back in vogue: the first phase of the global energy crunch was driven by the natural gas shortage, now the coal crisis

In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In SA, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what is typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope towards Europe. Coal burning in the US is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones...