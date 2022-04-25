×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Coal day in hell: Russia’s war is boosting world’s addiction to dirty fuel

Back in vogue: the first phase of the global energy crunch was driven by the natural gas shortage, now the coal crisis

25 April 2022 - 19:49 By Will Wade and Stephen Stapczynski

In Germany and Italy, coal-fired power plants that were once decommissioned are now being considered for a second life. In SA, more coal-laden ships are embarking on what is typically a quiet route around the Cape of Good Hope towards Europe. Coal burning in the US is in the midst of its biggest revival in a decade, while China is reopening shuttered mines and planning new ones...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Eskom has burnt R626m worth of diesel to 'keep the lights on' in April South Africa
  2. Coal comfort: Aussies put their mines ahead of climate change Opinion & Analysis
  3. Thungela steams ahead on high coal price but plans to diversify Business
  4. The great climate backslide: how governments are regressing worldwide World

Most read

  1. Coal day in hell: Russia’s war is boosting world’s addiction to dirty fuel World
  2. WHO on alert as mysterious liver disease outbreak leads to child’s death World
  3. What Macron’s win means for France and the EU ... and for Ukraine World
  4. A taste of what’s to come: poisoned AI is the next big cybersecurity risk World
  5. Eye on the world — April 26 2022 World

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer