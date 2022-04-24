WHO on alert as mysterious liver disease outbreak leads to child’s death

Cause of the affliction, which has led to 10% of cases needing liver transplants and has hit 12 countries so far, is still unknown

One child has died and more than a dozen have undergone liver transplants as a result of a mysterious outbreak of severe acute hepatitis that’s sickened children in the UK, the US and 10 other countries, the World Health Organisation says...