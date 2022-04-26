Harvard addresses ‘corrosive effects’ of its racist past with $100m pledge
Report details how varsity enslaved 70 black and indigenous people and chronicles staff’s abusive and racist practices
27 April 2022 - 18:49
Harvard University is earmarking $100m to study and make amends for its history of and ties to slavery, as well as the perpetuation of racist eugenics by some of its past faculty. The institution’s president, Lawrence S Bacow, announced the fund in a letter on Tuesday...
