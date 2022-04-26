Musk-tracking teen fears his time on Twitter is TikToking to a close
The hacker has come up with a contingency plan should the new boss take action against the account
27 April 2022 - 18:50
Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk says everyone will have a place on the platform —including those he doesn’t like. Even so, one user suspects his days on the social media platform are numbered: the teen tracking his private jet. ..
