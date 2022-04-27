Scores of Ethiopian kids being killed or maimed by discarded explosives
Residents say the danger of landmines makes them fearful of fetching water and resuming farming
27 April 2022 - 18:50
Fifteen-year-old Eysa Mohammed was collecting water near her home in northern Ethiopia’s Afar region when an explosion underfoot tore shrapnel into her leg, making her one of a growing number of children maimed by weapons discarded in the country’s civil war...
