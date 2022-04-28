×

World

Indonesia’s palm oil ban sends inflation from the frying pan into the fire

Your shopping bill is about to get even higher thanks to probably unwise move by world’s top supplier of the vital product

28 April 2022 - 20:50 By Anuradha Raghu, Pratik Parija and Eko Listiyorini

Indonesia’s palm oil export ban kicked off on Thursday in one of the most drastic cases of food protectionism since the war erupted in Ukraine. ..

