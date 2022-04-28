Indonesia’s palm oil ban sends inflation from the frying pan into the fire
Your shopping bill is about to get even higher thanks to probably unwise move by world’s top supplier of the vital product
28 April 2022 - 20:50
Indonesia’s palm oil export ban kicked off on Thursday in one of the most drastic cases of food protectionism since the war erupted in Ukraine. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.