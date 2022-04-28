×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Stalin or Hitler? Who will Putin copy when sanctions really start to bite hard?

He has to con Russians into enduring economic hardship for his sake. Of the two routes he can take, one is more likely

28 April 2022 - 20:50 By Leonid Bershidsky

Two months after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, it’s clear there will be no quick return to any kind of normalcy for Russia, and particularly of the economic kind. With no negotiated end to the war in sight, Russia is set for a protracted period of living under tough Western sanctions and thus under enforced autarky. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | By thumbing our nose at the West, things can only go south Opinion & Analysis
  2. What Macron’s win means for France and the EU ... and for Ukraine World
  3. Ukraine’s farmers fight on the front line of global food crisis World
  4. Doubts about the war are creeping into the Kremlin as losses mount World
  5. Mariupol’s last stand: how the city has become the 21st century’s Thermopylae World
  6. Rape is a war crime that goes unpunished. Will Ukraine be different? World

Most read

  1. We’ll fight to the end for Ukraine and the free world, says Mariupol hero World
  2. Stalin or Hitler? Who will Putin copy when sanctions really start to bite hard? World
  3. Indonesia’s palm oil ban sends inflation from the frying pan into the fire World
  4. Greedy global deforestation is like a runaway train World
  5. Eye on the world — April 29 2022 World

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa