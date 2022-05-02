×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

New Zealand wants a piece of you, but not if you’re from the likes of India or China

For the first time since Covid-19 struck, the country has opened its doors to visitors, but some remain barred

02 May 2022 - 18:36 By Lucy Craymer

New Zealand welcomed thousands of international travellers on Monday as the country opened its borders to visitors from about 60 nations for the first time since Covid-19 hit in early 2020...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Fortress New Zealand’s defences crumble as Omicron runs riot World
  2. New Zealand police move in again on protest against vaccine mandate World
  3. Covid-19 surges in New Zealand, protesters against mandates chase away Ardern World
  4. Ardern slams New Zealand protesters after ‘disgraceful’ attacks on police World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world — May 3 2022 World
  2. Troll alert! SA among countries being targeted by Russian ‘cyber soldiers’: ... World
  3. Some civilians manage to flee Mariupol, but many remain trapped World
  4. New Zealand wants a piece of you, but not if you’re from the likes of India or ... World
  5. No boons, just curses: Netflix isn’t Meghan’s oyster as it pulls plug on ‘Pearl’ World

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa